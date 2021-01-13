PADUCAH — A Paducah native chef will be part of the seminar series during the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo.
The expo will be held Jan. 15-17 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
Chef Sara Bradley will host one cooking demonstration on Friday, two demos on Saturday, and one more demo on Sunday.
Event organizers say Bradley's mission is to provide fresh, local, and in-season ingredients by partnering with farmers throughout the region. She was invited to compete on Season 16 of the hit TV series "Top Chef" and was runner-up after battling other talented chefs from across the country.
Bradley is the owner of Freight House in Paducah and calls her cuisine "traditional Southern with a modern twist." Organizers say she takes an innovative but grounded culinary approach to dishes, earning her a loyal and enthusiastic clientele.
Organizers say she is proud of the Bluegrass State and every meal she serves has the goal of providing the most unique dining experience in western Kentucky.
“It is so exciting to have the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah this year,” said Bradley. “Ticket holders get the chance to meet and chat with some of the most knowledgeable people in the industry. Plus, in a time when hospitality and tourism industries are taking big hits, we are so thankful to the Expo for supporting our city. They are giving everyone a chance to help tons of small businesses that are presenting and have set up booths over the next few days.”
The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah is sponsored by Hutson Inc. and Little Tractor and Equipment Company.