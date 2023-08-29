CALVERT CITY, KY — Lakeland Event Center Director Chelsy Solomon received the Hometown Hero Award in Calvert City, Kentucky, Tuesday evening.
Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial representative Greg Leath presented the award. Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial is a company dedicated to making an impact in communities and helping families meet their financial needs.
Every year, each of the 11 local branches of Modern Woodmen chooses a citizen to receive the Hometown Hero Award. The award honors people for their involvement with nonprofits and local charities. The recipients are presented with $100 to give to the charity of their choice.
“Every year we get together in the office and brainstorm and figure out somebody that is deserving of the award. She jumped out at us with all of the charity stuff that she does,” Leath said.
This year, Solomon was recognized for her unwavering dedication to her community. She has planned many events with the Lakeland Event Center and in the Calvert City community for local nonprofits.
“Any of the events that I run and try to do focuses on what I can do to give back to my community,” Solomon said.
Solomon coordinates the Calvert City Christmas Bazaar, which has grown to host 130 vendors. The proceeds from that event benefit the Family Resource Center.
She plans special meals and events at her church for Young at Heart. She also volunteers at her church, preparing meals for youth and children’s programs.
Solomon is involved with organizations including Soldiers Heart Bluegrass and Muddy Waters, the Hugs Project of Western Kentucky, Marshall County Needline, Bags of Hope, Samaritan's Purse and more.
Receiving the Hometown Hero Award put Solomon’s hard work into perspective.
“It’s really hard sometimes when you work very, very hard and love what you do to realize how much you’re working,” Solomon said.
Solomon was proud to receive the award, but said she would do her work in the community without recognition. “I just love to do what I do. I love who I work for and who I work with,” Solomon said.