CHICAGO -- Around 400 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers who served in the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility returned home this weekend.
The Department of Military Affairs says the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment mobilized in June in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker welcomed the battalion in his COVID-19 briefing Sunday. The Governor says the battalion added to a proud history that included the famous all African-American "Fighting" 8th Illinois Infantry Regiment.
Company A arrived at the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport on Friday, and were released to their families in Peoria. Company C was taken to Kankakee where they met their families.
Headquarters, Headquarters Company, Company B, and Company D landed at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday. The soldiers were then taken to the North Riverside Armory in Chicago, where they met their families.
The Illinois Army and Air National Guard says while deployed to Afghanistan, the 1-178th Infantry Battalion served as part of Task Force Southeast in Paktiya and Logar Provinces from September to December and as part of Task Force Southwest in Helmand Province from December to March, providing base defense and area security.
After arriving at the Combined Joint Operating Area-Afghanistan, the battalion separated across two locations in Task Force Southeast.
Four months into the deployment, the battalion moved to Task Force Southwest, according to battalion commanding officer Lt. Col. Matthew Garrison.
According to Garrison, the battalion conducted more than 95 security patrol missions in two different provinces and more than 30 Advisor Security missions in multiple provinces throughout Afghanistan.
Garrison says soldiers received various awards, including Bronze Star Medals, Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medals with combat device, Army Achievement Medals with combat device, Purple Hearts, Combat Infantry Badges, Combat Action Badges and Combat Medic Badges.
Additionally, the 1-178th Infantry Battalion has was recommended for the prestigious Meritorious Unit Citation.
Each unit will hold an official Welcome Home Ceremony at a later date.