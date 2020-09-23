Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers, known by many for movie 'Brian's Song,' dead at 77
(NBC) — Legendary running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a dying teammate was depicted in the movie, "Brian's Song," died on Wednesday, officials said.
The Hall of Fame player was 77.
The "Kansas Comet" played seven seasons with the Chicago Bears and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he was also known by many for the movie that told the story of his friendship with dying teammate Brian Piccolo.
Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said of Sayers: "He was the very essence of a team player – quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life."
