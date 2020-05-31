Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other leaders are discussing last night's protests, vandalism and unrest in Chicago after activating the Illinois National Guard.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials are taking extraordinary steps to control downtown access in the hopes of preventing further chaos after a night of tense protests over the death of George Floyd that included violent clashes, hundreds of arrests and smashed store windows.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that the Illinois National Guard will be activated, city trains and bus service into downtown will be suspended and a nightly 9 p.m. curfew remains in effect.
Six people were shot, one fatally, amid the protests that started peacefully Saturday but devolved into chaos. Police say 240 people were arrested and 20 police officers were injured.
Sunday afternoon, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a disaster proclamation for Cook County. In a news release, the governor's office said the proclamation will help make state resources available more quickly "to help the City of Chicago in its work to keep people safe."
The governor's office said the 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers headed to Chicago will support local leaders to enforce the city's street closures. Illinois State Police and personnel with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are aiding local authorities as well.
The National Guard members will be given personal protective equipment like face shields and masks, because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.