CARBONDALE, IL -- A Chicago man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stalking in the University Mall.
Just before 4 p.m., the Carbondale Police Department was called to the Macy's department store on report of a possible child abduction attempt.
Officers say 23-year-old Argenis Hernandez of Chicago followed the victims and a baby inside the store and attempted to photograph or record them with a cell phone.
Hernandez was found and arrested for stalking and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
An investigation is ongoing.