CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and entering a senator’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Twenty-nine-year-old Karol Chwiesiuk was arrested Friday and faces five misdemeanor counts.
A criminal complaint says Chwiesiuk broke into a senator’s office along with a mob.
Prosecutors also say that, two days before he traveled to Washington to attend a rally supporting then President Donald Trump, Chwiesiuk sent a text message to a friend saying “Busy planning how to (expletive) up commies.”
He's charged with entering a restricted building, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceeding.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3cxkVGD
Download the document below to read the criminal complaint.