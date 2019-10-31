(CNN) — The 11-day Chicago teachers strike is over, and classes will resume Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union reached an agreement, Lightfoot told reporters Thursday afternoon.
The mayor said the deal will result in five days of classes being made up. The union wanted twice as many days to be added to the calendar but agreed to the compromise, a mayoral spokesperson said.
"In the interest of our students and parents who have been suffering, it was important to me to make sure that we get our kids back in class," Lightfoot said. "Enough is enough. And so, in the spirit of compromise, we agreed."
The compromise marked a reversal of Lightfoot's initial position. She had said teachers would not get the days back from when they were on strike and that pushing the issue would just keep students out of school longer.
The school system had reached a tentative agreement with the union late Wednesday but the union said it wanted a firm commitment on the makeup days.
Union members went to City Hall Thursday to ask for the extra school days.
School districts typically add the lost days to the end of the school year, so the number of instructional days remains the same, CTU spokesman Eric Ruder said.
But that issue is settled in the process of agreeing to a new contract, he said.
'A contract we can believe in'
CTU has been fighting for smaller class sizes, as some classrooms have more than 40 students. In a city where many children face poverty, violence or grief at a young age, teachers are also pushing for more case managers, librarians and other support staff.
In addition to more staffing, "We've asked the (school) board to give us a little more time to do our jobs," union President Jesse Sharkey said.
"Teachers can call it preparation time, but you can call it collaboration time, you can call it time that we need to call parents, the time that we need to grade lessons, to give individual attention to students' work."
Sharkey said Wednesday that the agreement improves upon many of those concerns.
"We believe this is an agreement which will provide real, lasting benefit," he said. "It's a contract that we can believe in."
Victory for support staff
Chicago Public Schools reached an initial deal earlier this week with SEIU Local 73, the union representing school support staff.
"This is a victory for working people in Chicago and shows what is possible when we unite and take action," SEIU Local 73 President Dian Palmer said.
"The lowest-paid support workers who are the backbone of our schools are going to see raises that mean their families won't have to struggle living in an expensive city where costs keep going up."
Members of that union had joined the teachers' strike following the agreement.