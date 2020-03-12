MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Three people from Chicago were arrested in McCracken County on prescription fraud charges.
Wednesday afternoon, a Lone Oak pharmacy called McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleging that someone had phoned in a prescription for a controlled substance from a doctor's office in Glasgow.
Staff at the pharmacy suspected the person on the phone was not with the doctor's office and called the doctor's office. The doctor's office told them that no one at their office had phoned in the prescription.
Deputies began an investigation and found that over 20 pharmacies had been contacted to have various prescriptions filled.
Surveillance was set up at one of the pharmacies on Lone Oak Road to see who would arrive to pick up the fraudulent prescriptions.
Just before 1 p.m., deputies saw a car with Florida temporary tags drive by the pharmacy multiple times.
The car parked behind the pharmacy and two women went inside. As the women were inside the store, the car drove away to a nearby trailer park.
The driver of the car, 28-year-old Javed Bradley of Chicago, was arrested. Inside the car, deputies found controlled substance fraudulently obtained from other pharmacies.
The two women were arrested as they attempted to leave the pharmacy with the fraudulent prescriptions, also a controlled substance.
They were 27-year-old Shondresa Grisby and 26-year-old Victoria Norwood, both of Chicago.
Deputies found that the trio had also obtained controlled substances fraudulently from a pharmacy in Mayfield.
All three were charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/false statement or forgery.
They were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.