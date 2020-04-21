PADUCAH — While you can't enter the Chick-fil-A in Kentucky Oaks Mall because of ongoing restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the location has been offering mobile orders with curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash since April 6.
On Tuesday, the store announced via Facebook that it has opened up a drive-thru lane in the mall parking lot.
In response to a customer who commented that Paducah's other Chick-fil-A location, at 5193 Hinkleville Road, also has a drive-thru, the store explained that — like most Chick-fil-As — the two restaurants are independently owned and operated.
The Chick-fil-A at Kentucky Oaks Mall also announced Tuesday that it will be giving away free sandwiches and digital offer cards throughout the week.
The mall restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. It is located at 5101 Hinkleville Road Suite 540 in Paducah. For more information, click here or visit the store's Facebook page.