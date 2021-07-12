PADUCAH — Chick-fil-A fans in Paducah take note: The location at 5193 Hinkleville Road will be temporarily closed, starting at 9 p.m. on July 22.
The store announced in a Facebook post Monday that it will close for remodeling, with plans to reopen in September.
That's the Chick-fil-A location next to Kohl's. Those who just can't go without their CFA fix will still be able to visit the Kentucky Oaks Mall location, which also announced last week that it now offers delivery.
The store that's being remodeled says it has served Paducah for 11 years, and looks forward "to serving bigger and better than ever" once the remodel is complete.