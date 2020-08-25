MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says U.S. 45 northbound is restricted to one lane at mile point 19, just north of the I-69 Interchange at Mayfield due to a chicken manure spill along the driving lanes.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 45 will remain restricted while the trucking company cleans up the spill along about a 20 foot section of the 5-lane roadway near the KY 1830/Schoolhouse Road intersection and Youngblood's RV.
KYTC says to use caution when driving through the clean-up site as crews are working on the roadway.
KYTC says the site will be restricted for about three hours. Drivers may want to find a different route because of the smell and the mess along the northbound driving lanes.