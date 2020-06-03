BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Ballard County Sheriff's Department say a chicken offal spill has created slick conditions along U.S. 51 between Wickliffe, KY, and Cairo, IL, including on the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge.
KYTC says they have spread sand along the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge and along the U.S. 51 Bridge Kentucky Approach Levee into Wickliffe.
At this time, the sand has helped to improve driving conditions along this 4-mile section of U.S. 51.
The chicken offal appears to have leaked from a truck traveling from Missouri into Kentucky.
KYTC says drivers should use caution when driving in this area.
The spill extends along about 4 miles of U.S. 51 in Kentucky, so efforts to clear the roadway will be lengthy. The estimated duration is 2 hours.
Anyone with information on the truck is asked to contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 270-898-2431.
Updates will be sent when available.