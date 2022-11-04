CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62.
According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.
Officials say if you don't want smelly chicken waste on your vehicle, you should avoid the area for about two hours. Crews are reportedly salting the roadway in an attempt to enhance traction and cut through the "slick smelly coating" on the pavement.
Officials say you can self-detour via I-24 between Exit 31 and Exit 27.