PADUCAH — The Local 6 area is under a Weather Authority Alert, but sporting events are still happening.
The Paducah Chiefs had to reschedule their game to a later time Thursday because of the hot weather.
Despite the hot weather, the Chiefs were out practicing, one hit at a time.
Athletes and spectators were center stage as leaders worked to make sure people were safe and hydrated during the baseball game.
Spectators were watching while staying hydrated.
They were excited to watch, even in the heat, but some say they're putting up with the weather because they're with loved ones.
"Tell you the truth, if it’d just been me, I probably would have stayed in and watched in on TV, but we have our grandson in from Texas and wanted to show him this game, so we're going to suffer it for him," says Johnny Shanklin, a spectator.
Leaders with the baseball team say they want to make sure they're keeping their players safe in the heat.
Catchers and umpires have an extra challenge with layers of gear.
"Hot gear," Paducah Chiefs General Manager Greg McKeel says. "Try to make sure that we keep them as cool as possible and a lot of times we'll swap out before the end of the game to get another player in there so it's not all on one player."
Attendees say it's important to stay vigilant.
"If you take care of yourself to stay hydrated, stay in the shade as much as possible, you know, just do the things that you know you're supposed to do when it's hot," says spectator Libby Mitchell.
McKeel says it was important to reschedule the game, especially because of the extreme heat.
He also says they had ice packs for players in case the heat impacted them.
And he says the players are monitored during games.