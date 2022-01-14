The Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday on NBC and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will cap off Sunday night on WPSD Local 6.
Derek Carr and the Raiders, winners of four straight to squeeze into the playoffs, travel to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the upstart Bengals at 3:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The weekend action culminates with Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers facing Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs on Sunday Night at 7:15 p.m. CT.
In an interview with NBC Sports ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about starting the push for a possible return to the Super Bowl with their battle against Pittsburgh.
"It's something that you have to earn every single day, every single year. I think I found out a lot after this last Super Bowl of how tough it is just to get to the Super Bowl and to win it," Mahomes said. "I mean, we're trying to get back to that Super Bowl and win it again. Not just get there. I know that coming off that field after a win and coming off that field after a loss are two drastically different feelings, and I'm not trying to have that loss feeling again."
Be sure to tune in to WPSD Local 6 Sunday night when Mahomes and the Chiefs meet the Steelers, and on Saturday when the Bengals play host to the Raiders in Wild Card Playoff Action.