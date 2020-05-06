JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Gov. Mike Parson announced the Child Care Plan, which is providing financial assistance to child care providers as the state reopens and parents return to work.
Parson says the state is receiving $66 million from the CARES Act for child care assistance. The money will help more low income families qualify for child care.
Through the state's Child Care Plan, Parson says child care providers who remain open to serve essential workers are eligible to receive a one-time payment. The payment amount is based on the number of children each provider serves. The payments will be as low at $1,000 for providers caring for under 10 children and as high as $7,500 for providers caring for over 200 children.
Parson announced a partnership between the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and the Department of Social Services. The partnership will create on-site child care in higher education facilities.
During Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, the governor says Missouri is receiving $1.5 million to support food banks. The state is also providing $1.8 million in assistance for victims of Crime Act grants.
Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Levon Compton gave an update on the National Guard's response to the coronavirus. He says more than 1,000 soldiers and airmen are serving the Show Me Strong recovery program.
Compton says 32 medical professionals from the National Guard are on staff at the alternate care facility in Florissant in St Louis County. The National Guard is continuing to help several school districts hand out meals and redistributing decontaminated N-95 masks.
Missouri is reporting 186 new cases for a total of 9,102 cases of COVID-19. 19 new deaths were also confirmed, bringing the total to 396 deaths state-wide. Parson saying more than 101,000 people have been tested.