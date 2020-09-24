UNION COUNTY, IL — Law enforcement agencies in a southern Illinois county in the Local 6 area are investigating accusations of child grooming.
The Jonesboro Police Department and the Union County Sheriff's Office have been investigating accusations of child grooming and indecent solicitation of a child, Union County State's Attorney Daniel Klingemann announced in a news release Thursday.
Illinois law defines grooming as when a person knowingly uses a computer on-line service, Internet service, local bulletin board service, or any other device capable of electronic data storage or transmission to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice, or attempt to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice, a child, a child's guardian, or another person believed by the person to be a child or a child's guardian, to commit any sex offense
The suspect is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, the news release says. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, and authorities say he is beleived to be driving a 2009 or 2019 Cadillac with tinted windows and an Oregon license plate.
Authorities say the man is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees someone matching this description is advised not to approach him or make contact. Klingemann said anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 618-833-5500.