BENTON, KY — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday after state police say a car drove over her leg outside Central Elementary School in Marshall County.
The accident happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says a family member was driving a car in the school's pickup line to pick the child up from school.
Troopers say the man believed the girl had gotten all the way into the vehicle, and accelerated after he was directed by school staff.
But, the preteen was not all the way in the car, and her leg became pinned under the vehicle when it accelerated.
The man reversed the car, and the girl's leg was freed.
Troopers say Marshall County EMS responders took the girl to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
KSP Post 1 says her injuries are serious, but not believed to be life threatening.