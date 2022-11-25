BENTON, KY — A Marshall County man has been arrested and charged in connection to child pornography discovered in the Land Between the Lakes region, the Kentucky State Police say. Authorities anticipate he will also be charged in connection to child porn found in an abandoned Mayfield home which had been damaged by the December tornado.
According to a Friday release from the KSP, 58-year-old Monte Beasley was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center and charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence after officers with the U.S. Forestry Service found suspected child pornography near the eastern shore of LBL.
Troopers say after hours of investigating the scene, detectives were able to trace images, electronic items, and other devices back to Beasley.
The KSP says detectives learned the Mayfield Police Department was looking into a similar incident after child pornography was found inside of an abandoned, tornado-damaged home earlier in the week. Detectives reportedly determined Beasley had previously lived in the home.
According to the KSP, investigators with the Mayfield Police Department and Troopers with the KSP are continuing to investigate that discovery and expect Beasley will face future charges.