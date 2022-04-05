CHICAGO (AP) — A man facing child pornography charges is suspected of recording videos of more than 100 children between the ages of 5 and 17 at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles, the FBI said Tuesday.
Michael Porter, 55, of Chicago is accused of recording the videos between 2006 and 2020 in locker rooms and bathroom and shower stalls at the two YMCAs in Chicago and one in Niles, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Porter sometimes would leave a recording device in his gym bag and place the gym bag where it could capture children showering or in a locker area, the FBI said. He would also make recordings from bathroom or shower stalls.
The new details were released eight months after Porter was charged in federal court with using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and surreptitiously recording them.
When he was arrested last summer, federal agents seized four hard drives, a cellphone, and a laptop computer that contained pornographic images of children.
The FBI said it is now trying to identify victims who were recorded by Porter.
”We believe that there may be over 100 victims ranging from ages 5 to 17 captured on recordings,” the FBI said in a statement.