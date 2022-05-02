MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies responded Monday morning after a 6-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on North Friendship Road.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the child was trying to cross the street around 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of North Friendship Road and ran out in front of a southbound vehicle. The driver tried to avoid hitting the child, but was unsuccessful, the sheriff's office says.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office says the child was alert but had apparent injuries. Responders with the Concord Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS arrived at the scene to care for the 6-year-old's injuries.
The sheriff's office says the child was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment of injuries described as non-incapacitating.
North Friendship Road was closed for about 20 minutes while crews responded to the incident.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into the collision is ongoing.