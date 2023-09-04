What began as a 24-hour crisis intervention line for information and referral services has turned into an organization that advocates for many children throughout the community.
The CASA Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping abused or neglected children.
Child Watch’s top priorities are education, advocacy, and treatment. They want to be an ally for children and give them a voice at a time when they may feel voiceless. They say children deserve to be valued, they deserve what’s right, and they deserve to move forward.
It’s not just child advocacy though. Child Watch offers counseling for children, as well as abuse prevention education. They also provide teens with truancy offenses mentors to guide them through their personal boundaries with schooling.
Child Watch’s services are still needed in our community. The organization says Kentucky leads the nation in substantiated cases of abuse and neglect.
All of their services are free of charge. Which means they need more volunteers to help them complete their mission.
If you’re interested in helping, there will be a volunteer training course next Monday, September 11.
The training course will prepare volunteers for becoming a court appointed special advocate who will advocate for a child’s best interest in court and in the community.
You can visit Child Watch’s Facebook page or call 270-443-1440 for more information.
Keep in mind Child Watch will be closed for Labor Day.