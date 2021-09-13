MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- The TEENS program (Teens Empowered, Encouraged, Nurtured and Supported) by Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center is the latest effort to help middle and high school aged students in McCracken County who are struggling with truancy.
The program pairs volunteers with students who have been court-ordered into a diversion program due to a truancy offense. Truancy is the act of staying away from school without an adequate reason.
Child Watch is already training their first batch of volunteers, but are looking for more to pair with students in need.
Volunteers should understand students who struggle with truancy often have outside factors that influence their school attendance. These mentors will provide support and guidance for students and help them overcome personal barriers to success in school, using goal setting and incentives for continued progress.
Volunteers can be expected to spend approximately an hour a week mentoring the student they’re assigned to. The program is currently only being offered in Paducah and McCracken County schools.
Please contact Dave Thompson, the Victim Services Advocate at Child Watch with questions. You can reach Thompson via phone at 270-443-1443 or email dthompson@childwatchcac.org.