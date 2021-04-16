PADUCAH — One in 7 children are affected by abuse in the United States each year. Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah is working to change that statistic.
Friday morning, the group raised awareness in unique way — one pancake flip at a time.
Volunteers hosted Pancakes for Prevention, giving the community a chance to learn more about preventing child abuse, identifying the warning signs and highlighting the local resources — while offering them free pancakes.
Executive Director Janie Criner says helping children means helping the future of our community.
"Everyone can play a role and helping prevent child abuse, whether it be volunteering, donating or learning the signs to recognize and report child abuse, everyone can contribute and the community can benefit from that," Criner says.
Child Watch offers mental health therapy and caregiver support groups for children and families.
It's important to keep an open line of communication with your child or their friends.
When it comes to identifying warning signs of abuse, pay attention to a changes in behavior or obvious signs of bruising.
For more information about Child Watch, visit childwatchcac.org.