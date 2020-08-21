PADUCAH — Help is available for working parents whose children are learning virtually from home. You can get a tutor or baby sitter, but who are you letting into your home?
A local advocacy center said they want to help connect families with someone they can trust.
Child Watch Counseling Advocacy Center in Paducah is offering free background checks now for working parents.
Mother of two and Child Watch Executive Director Janie Criner said they do not want any financial barriers to hinder your child's safety.
"We just know that families are struggling right now, and thought that this would be a way to support them and to keep children safe," said Criner.
She said background checks normally cost a little more than $40, but through Child Watch, it's free with options.
"We can do a central registry check through the state of Kentucky that provides information about abuse and neglect reports or charges. We can do criminal records checks through the administrative office of the courts that gives misdemeanor felony charges from all 120 counties," said Criner. "We can also do a national criminal records check, which is extremely helpful if the caregiver has lived out of state at any point.”
The executive director said if anyone denies the information to complete a background check, that is a red flag.
"You need the personal information from your potential hire. If they don't want to give you that information, that is a big red flag that there's something they don't want you to see," said Criner.
She said people in Paducah tend to forget that child abuse and neglect can happen in the area. "It's hard for us to get that point across sometimes, but you know, often predators are hiding in plain sight, and you just have to be very careful and choose wisely about who you being in your home to care for your children," said Criner.
All working parents need to do to get a free background check is call the Child Watch center, make an appointment and have the social security number, address and date of birth for the potential caregiver ready.
The service is not grant funded, so Child Watch is raising the money to provide the service.
You can make a donation to the center or through the Paxton Challenge, which wraps up at the end of this month.
To contact Child Watch, call 270-443-1440. For more information about Child Watch, visit childwatchcac.org.