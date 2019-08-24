PADUCAH, KY - Whether racers wanted to walk, jog, skip, or skate, everyone 21 and older was invited to come out to the Lazy Days of Summer 0.5 k race.
Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center teamed up with Paducah Beer Werks to make the lazy run possible. Runners took four laps around the parking lot and were rewarded with free donuts, Gatorade, and beer.
Executive Director of Child Watch Janie Criner says the focus was raising the money and having fun while doing it.
"We wanted to do something different, something fun where we could kind of make fun of ourselves, those of us who don't exercise that often and raise some money," Criner said.
All proceeds from the event will go to Child Watch Counseling & Advocacy Center through the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities. You can learn more about what Child Watch does here.