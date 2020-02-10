PADUCAH — What comes to mind when you think of the dentist office? For many people, just the thought of getting in the chair can be nerve-racking.
Dentists generally like to start seeing kids by the time they turn 1 or within six months of their first tooth coming in. The first visit is usually short and doesn't include a lot of treatment.
The goal is to help kids build confidence in their smile and to keep that confidence as they get older. Good dental hygiene is important for both kids and adults. February is Childhood Dental Care Month.
Four-year-old Isiah Johnson has been in the dental chair before.
“I just talk to her and let her know it's going to be OK,” her mother, Aerial Johnson, says. She still gets the jitters.
When you walk through the doors at Colgan Pediatric Dentistry, it's easy to forget you're at the dentist's office.
“90$ of our job is just to make kids have a good time,” said Dr. John Colgan Jr. “It's really important for them to enjoy going to the dentist, because if they enjoy going to the dentist as kids, that will carry on into adulthood when they start seeing their general dentist,”
John and his brother, Dr. Justin Colgan, see kids from the time they start school until they go to college.
“A big part of their job isn't just caring for kids, but also educating parents,” said John.
The Colgans recommend bringing your kids in for their first visit when they get their first tooth, and start flossing as soon as they turn 3 or whenever their teeth are closer together.
“We usually say until they can tie their own shoes, they don't really have the dexterity to brush their own teeth,” Justin said. “Even once they do, they might not have the motivation to do it properly."
The Colgans say they see cavities every day, and they can happen before kids even celebrate their first birthday. It’s important that your kids are brushing their teeth after they eat or drink something with lots of sugar.
“Baby teeth just aren't made to be able to cope with that with that bombardment all day, every day,” John said.
As for Isiah, she's doing a good job brushing and keeping her teeth clean, giving her the perfect reason to smile.
“She knows I'm right here. It makes everything easier,” Johnson said.
Good dental health goes beyond the dentist’s chair. To encourage good brushing habits, put on their favorite song. Most songs are two to three minutes long, which is how long they should be brushing.
When you're shopping for the right toothpaste, the Colgans recommends looking for one with fluoride in it.
Another way to encourage your kids to take care of their teeth is to set a good example. Make sure you're staying on top of your dentist visits and brushing and flossing every day, twice a day.