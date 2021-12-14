BOWLING GREEN, KY (AP) — Residents in a Bowling Green, Kentucky, housing development are mourning the deaths of 14 of their neighbors — including seven children — who were killed when a tornado swept through last Friday.
The powerful storm leveled homes in a straight path across the neighborhood — a quiet housing development that neighbors say is home to many families with young children.
Toys, diapers and baby bottles are strewn around muddy lawns, mixed in with mangled cars and bits of pulverized building material.
Search and rescue teams combed through the rubble in a neighborhood in Bowling Green, Kentucky that was devastated by last Friday's tornado that has claimed the lives of more than 70 people across the state.
Ben Cerimovic, who knew one of the families that died in the neighborhood visited the site Tuesday to pay his respects and to offer help to anyone else in the community who needed it.
Cerimovic, an immigrant from Bosnia, says many of the victims were members of Bowling Green's Bosnian refugee community, who came to the US in the late 1990's.
Kentucky was the worst hit by far in the cluster of twisters across several states Friday night, remarkable because they came at a time of year when cold weather normally limits tornadoes. At least 74 people died in the state, Kentucky's governor said Monday.