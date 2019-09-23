Watch again

PADUCAH — You'll start to see cooler temperatures with fall rolling in. For some people, that means fall allergies will start kicking in.

Pollen.com says grass pollen is a frequent cause of allergy symptoms in our area this time of year. That can become dangerous for kids and adults with asthma.

Ryan Matherne deals with seasonal allergies with his 2-year-old daughter Addyson.

"She's really bubbly, she's quick to tell you how she feels if she is not feeling good, if she's sick," he said.

While she played at Noble Park Monday you could hear a slight cough, but it didn't slow her down. She doesn't suffer from asthma.

Her dad said it started about two weeks ago. "She started a little cough at night, and I noticed a little bit of restlessness. And then she started sneezing, and of course the mucus would come," he said.

That's because ragweed is in its peak season during late September.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says it's one of the most common allergies, affecting 23 million Americans. It's hard to deal with for kids like Addyson, because they can't take large doses of medicine. It could be deadly for anyone who suffers asthma attacks triggered by allergies.

Although it's a great time of year to go outside and enjoy the weather, the foundation recommends people with allergies stay inside from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That's when the ragweed pollen counts are the highest. Pollen can travel through the air for miles and stay for months. The best defense for this season is a great offense, and that starts at your doctor's office.

"It actually helped us," Matherne said.

Allergy.com's pollen forecast is at a medium pollen count for the rest of this week. If you or your kids are having difficulty breathing, chest pain and cough, you should go to the doctor to check for asthma.