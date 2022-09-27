PADUCAH — A 2022 study shows children born during the COVID-19 pandemic have nearly twice the risk of delays in communication and social development compared to babies born before.
Why? Columbia University says it’s because they've had less interaction with other people.
Parents are concerned that isolation could affect their children in the long term.
A child might start to talk later, talk less or prefer nonverbal communication, such as pointing instead of talking.
But, if the delays are caught early enough, children will be able to bounce back and hit developmental benchmarks on schedule.
Gracie is just like any other toddler, talking and making friends on the playground.
Her grandmother, Kathy Butler, says in the early days of the pandemic, Gracie wasn't as social.
“The first six months, you know, we couldn't get out and visit people too much other than just your family. So, when we started back to church, she was almost scared of strangers,” Butler says.
Social delays in children born during the pandemic are a concern for many parents.
Dr. Caitlyn Cecil, a pediatrician at Baptist Health Paducah, says there are a few contributing factors.
“The kids, for a while, were not around other children. The fact that was masks worn for a very long time, that may contribute to, perhaps, some social or speech delays,” Cecil says.
She says parents shouldn't be alarmed.
“I feel like most of these kids remarkably resilient. As long as the parents are coming in for their checkups, kind of on the normal schedule and allowing their pediatrician to monitor their growth and development,” says Cecil.
Gracie was able to catch up with the help of her family.
Butler says they made talking with her a priority.
“She has a lot of brothers and sisters that she hangs out with, and cousins, so she's not socially awkward at all. It didn't take her too long to warm up, and now she loves all of her friends,” says Butler.
Cecil is confident many toddlers will be able to bounce back like Gracie.
“I don't expect any long-term, lasting effects on kids social and speech development. I think the kids will be alright,” Cecil says.
First Steps is an early intervention system for the state of Kentucky for children from birth to 3 years old. The program doesn't require a physician referral.
There are things you can do at home to improve your child's social skills. Just talking with your child can grow their vocabulary. Swapping screen time for books can also make a big difference.