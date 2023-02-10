PADUCAH — An upcoming book signing will feature local children's book authors, some of whom have pledged to donate their proceeds to McCracken County community programs.
Jenny Fuller, a local artist; Monica Cherry, executive assistant at Bradshaw & Weil; Chuck Hank with Hank Brothers Hardware; Gerry Gilbert, office manager at the Marshall County Tribune-Courier and the Mayfield Messenger; and Gaila Gay will be at the event.
Fuller and Cherry have published several children's books in the past, including "A Horse Named Willie" by Fuller and "The Husky from Kentucky: Julie's Christmas Shenanigans" by Cherry. A quarter of the proceeds from "A Horse Named Willie" will be donated to Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, according to Fuller's website.
Gilbert, author of "Molly's Crazy Hat," will donate all proceeds to the Reidland Elementary Family Resource Center.
The signing is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the National Quilt Museum on 215 Jefferson St. in Paducah.