WUHAN, CHINA - JANUARY 23: (CHINA OUT)The resident wear masks to buy vegetables in the market on January 23th,2020 in Wuhan, Hubei£¬China . Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services have been temporarily closed and officials have asked residents told to stay in town in order to help stop the outbreak of a strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 people and infected over 500 in places as far away as the United States. This week marks the start of Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the busiest season for Chinese travellers. (Photo by Getty Images)