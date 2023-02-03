(CNN) — The suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon flying over the continental United States is a "civilian airship" used mainly for weather research that deviated from its planned course, Beijing said Friday.
"It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course. The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
"The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure," the statement added.
The foreign ministry statement came the day after US defense officials said they were tracking the suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over their territory, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations.
Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as it made its way over the northern United States, adding it was "traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."
Speaking on background, a senior US defense official said senior military officials had advised President Joe Biden not to shoot it down due to fear the debris could pose a safety threat to people on the ground.
"We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People's Republic of China]," the senior defense official said. "Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration."
While the balloon's current flight path carries it over "a number of sensitive sites," the official said it does not present a significant intelligence gathering risk. The balloon is assessed to have "limited additive value" from an intelligence collection perspective, the official added.