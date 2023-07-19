Weather Alert

...HISTORIC FLASH FLOOD EVENT CONTINUES ACROSS THE REGION... Unprecedented flooding continues across portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois early this morning, with some locations setting one day records. Many locations have seen 5 to 10 inches of rain. Many roads are closed. In fact there are too many to mention. This does include portions of Interstate 69 and 57. Law enforcement and Emergency Management recommends avoiding travel if possible. The heaviest of the rain appears to be shifting to the south. But there is additional shower and thunderstorm activity over eastern Missouri moving toward the region. Please share. If you do not need to be out, stay home. Do NOT drive across a water covered road. Numerous roads are impassable. A few are washed out especially across Graves County Kentucky. Homes and businesses are flooded in some areas in west Kentucky. Flash Flood Warnings and Emergencies remain in effect.

...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR WEST PADUCAH... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 825 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Western McCracken County. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for West Paducah. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Lone Oak, Reidland, West Paducah and Barkley Regional Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Massac County in southern Illinois... Graves County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 701 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Metropolis, Lone Oak, Reidland, Brookport, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lynnville, New Columbia, Kevil, Joppa, Water Valley, and Symsonia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED