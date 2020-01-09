CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Christian County Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling is apologizing for a letter he wrote to former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin asking him to pardon a man convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, multiple media outlets report.
In 2016, Dayton Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, first-degree wanton endangerment and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He and three other men were accused of sexually assaulting the unconscious teen at a party in Christian County in 2014, and recording video of the assault. In 2016, he entered the guilty plea as part of an agreement in which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Bevin pardoned Jones after he had served just three years of his sentence.
The Louisville Courier Journal reports that Boling wrote a Dec. 7 letter to the Republican governor that claimed Jones was targeted by Democratic prosecutors because of "a political vendetta against his grandparents, who are Republican donors." The paper notes that the letter offered no proof in support of that claim.
The Courier Journal article reports that Jones' grandparents — Jackie and Tony Jones — donated a combined $3,000 to Boling's campaign the year before the letter was sent.
The Kentucky New Era reports that the victim's general counsel, Sands Chewning, called the letter "the most egregious act of any commonwealth’s attorney or anyone in a similar position I have ever seen." The paper reports that Boling claimed in his letter that the victim "had done various types of conduct to his friends that were intoxicated," — a claim Chewning said was "100% false." Chewning told the paper there was no evidence the victim did anything inappropriate, and that "for a prosecutor to slander a victim’s good name is completely inappropriate."
Thursday night, the Courier Journal reports that Boling has issued an apology for writing that letter. In a news release, Boling said "Out of emotion, I made a monumental mistake in preparing this letter, in a rushed fashion,” and "I cannot fix this mistake. I can only formally apologize to the Citizens of Christian County, the victim, his family, and to all of those directly affected by this letter. This conduct is not reflective of my normal self and I can promise you all that nothing of this nature will ever happen again."
You can read Boling's news release in full in the document below.
Boling letter by jhartenjr on Scribd