vaccine

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department says COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Thursday have been rescheduled due to the inclement weather. 

If your appointment was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, the health department says you can go get your vaccine Wednesday, Feb. 10 or Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the same time your original appointment was scheduled. 

The health department says you do not need to call to reschedule your appointment. 

Because the health department is allowing those scheduled for Thursday to come on Wednesday, appointment times are now double booked and wait times may be longer. 

The health department asks you to be patient as it works to get you through the vaccination clinic. CCHD also asks that you do not show up more than 10 minutes before your appointment to help staff keep an organized flow of patients coming through the clinic. 

Tags