...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS THE REGION...
The light freezing, freezing drizzle and light sleet across the
four state region early today has resulted in numerous vehicle
accidents due to a thin layer of ice, especially on back roads,
roads not treated, and even some of the main roads across the
area. Also, many untreated parking lots, driveways, sidewalks and
other surfaces are very dangerous to walk on.
DO NOT TRAVEL unless you absolutely have to. More freezing rain,
freezing drizzle and sleet are on the way. The precipitation
should pick up by afternoon.
An Ice Storm Warning continues across portions of southeast
Missouri, the southern tip of Illinois and much of western
Kentucky, with a Winter Weather Advisory north across the rest of
southern Illinois and southwest Indiana.
...Prolonged icing event expected Today through Thursday...
.Significant ice accumulations are expected to produce
treacherous, potentially life-threatening travel conditions
through Thursday morning. While ice accumulations are expected to
be higher over parts of West Kentucky, the southern tip of
Illinois, and the Delta region of Southeast Missouri, dangerous
road conditions are anticipated across the entire Quad State.
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
two tenths to almost a half inch is possible, with the highest
amounts along the southern portions of the Western Kentucky
Pennyrile and Jackson Purchase areas. Some sleet is possible
as well.
* WHERE...Along and south of a line extending from Doniphan,
Missouri, northeastward to Eddyville, Illinois, then eastward
to Calhoun, Kentucky.
* WHEN...Ongoing until 6 PM CST Thursday with most of the
precipitation occurring Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Expect dangerous and potentially life-threatening road
conditions. Cold temperatures will keep surfaces frozen long
after precipitation ends. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning and evening commutes. Some tree damage and power
outages are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged as roads are likely to be
treacherous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for
possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates
on this situation.
&&