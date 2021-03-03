CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department is now scheduling appointments for everyone eligible in Phase 1C of Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Phase 1C includes anyone age 60 and older, anyone age 18 or older with CDC highest risk conditions, and all essential workers.
Appointments can be made by clicking here (App.AcuityScheduling.com) or by calling the health department at at 270-887-4160 ext. 640.
The health department is encouraging everyone to make appointments online for faster service.
Visit the health department's website, ChristianCountyhd.com, for more information.
CCHD says it is prioritizing age and health conditions and you should be prepared to show proof of eligibility if you are an essential worker.
The health department receives 1000 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week and says the appointments will be available based on vaccine supply.