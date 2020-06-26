CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department is reporting an increase in weekly cases over the past four weeks.
The health department says this increase is because of increased contact within the community as Kentucky phases back into operation.
Thursday, the health department having a total of 225 cases, which is up 43 cases compared to the number reported in the daily press release on Wednesday.
The health department says the spike in numbers is related to a small outbreak at a worksite in the county, as well as several non-related clusters within the community.
The statistics reported are for Christian County residents only.
The Christian County Health Department is asking the community members to consider how quickly the virus can spread as the community transitions through the Kentucky Healthy at Work phases.
Without taking proper precautions and following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health department says there is a good possibility that the community will continue to see various spikes in cases and possibly additional clusters across the county.
The health department asks to continue to practice healthy hygiene habits such as frequent hand washing, wear a mask in public places, try to social distance 6 feet or more with people around you, and get tested for COVID-19.
If you have additional questions, reach out to the Christian County Health Department by emailing Amanda Sweeney at Amanda.Sweeney@ky.gov.