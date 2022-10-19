CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — State police have arrested a Christian County, Kentucky, man on charges that he allegedly had sexually explicit online communications with a minor.
KSP says its Electronic Crimes Branch arrested 28-year-old Logan S. Fryar in connection to an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. As part of the investigation, KSP says it seized electronic equipment allegedly used to send the communications, and that equipment is being examined by the state police forensic laboratory.
Fryar is charged with three counts of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means. The charges are class D felonies, and Fryar could face up five years in prison if convicted.
KSP says Fryer was jailed at the Marshall County Detention Center.