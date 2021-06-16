CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — After a two-week trial, a jury has found a former American Airlines pilot guilty of murdering three of his neighbors in Christian County in 2015.
The man, 53-year-old Christian Richard Martin, was found guilty of the murders of Edward Dansereau and Calvin and Pamela Phillips, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday.
In addition to the three murder counts, the jury also convicted Martin of one count of first-degree arson, one count of attempted arson, two counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.
The three victims were Martin's neighbors. Prosecutors say Martin shot and killed them on Nov. 18, 2015. Calvin Phillips was found dead in his Pembroke home on Nov. 19, and the remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were found in a burnt vehicle in a corn field a few miles away.
In a news release, Cameron says Phillips was scheduled to testify in Martin’s military court-martial trial on multiple charges. The military court convicted Martin of mishandling classified information and assault on a child. Cameron says Martin was sentenced to 90 days in jail in that case, and was discharged after 30 years of military service.
A Christian County grand jury indicted Martin in the murder case in May of 2019. The trial was moved from Christian County to Hardin County because of pre-trial publicity, Cameron says. The Hardin County jury found him guilty of all charges.
"Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims," Cameron said in a statement Wednesday. "The families and the Pembroke community have endured a profound loss. While this verdict in no way eases that pain, I hope that they find some peace and comfort today."
"I am grateful to our special prosecutors, Barbara Whaley and Alex Garcia, as well as the Kentucky State Police and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case," Cameron said.
The sentencing phase of the trial is set to begin Thursday.