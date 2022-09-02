HOPKINSVILLE, KY — A Christian County man is behind bars and facing 150 charges after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Troopers say they began their investigation after discovering 39-year-old James E. West II sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
Troopers say they executed a search warrant at West's home on September 1, where they seized electronic equipment and sent it to a forensic lab for examination.
Troopers say West is charged with 100 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age and 50 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age.
West is currently being held in the Christian County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.