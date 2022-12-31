CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Sheriff's Office asks the public's help in finding a missing person.
Gregory "Knuck" Bush was discharged from Jennie Stuart Medical Center and placed into a Blue Line Cab at 2:32 p.m. on Dec. 10. The cab company says he was dropped off in the E 19th/Beach Street area in Hopkinsville.
The sheriff's office says deputies have checked many locations in that area but couldn't find any information regarding his location. His family has not heard from him since he was released.
He is described as a Black male, standing at 5'7" and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair and a gray and black beard.
Above is the last known picture of Bush taken by JSMC. He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs.
If you have seen him or have any information, contact ECC Hopkinsville-Christian County at 270-890-1300 or the Christian County Sheriff's Office at 270-887-4143.