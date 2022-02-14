The Christian County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Kaylee McClain.
McClain was reported missing around 9 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen leaving her residence on the 7900 block of Cadiz Road.
McClain is described as a bi-racial female who weighs 110 pounds and is 4 feet 11 inches tall. She has black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.
Anyone with information regarding McClain's whereabouts should call the Christian County Sheriff's Office at 270-890-1300.