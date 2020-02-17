GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Christina Weeks, the woman charged with murder in a deadly 2017 crash, is back behind bars.
She is facing murder and other charges in the death of 80-year-old Marilyn Armbruster.
Weeks is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her SUV into Armbruster's car.
During her court appearance on Monday, Weeks had her bond revoked. The Graves County Circuit Court says she violated the condition of her bond.
The Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Office says her urine tested positive for illicit substances.
She was taken to the Graves County Jail.
A trial has been set for July 24 and is expected to last between three and four days.