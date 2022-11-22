With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live.
Kentucky
Paducah
Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. at the floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson St. At 5:22 p.m. officials will light the Christmas Tree. Other lights downtown will glow for the holiday season, including at Locomotive 1518, the Santa house, the gazebo, and various bushes and shrubs.
Nov. 23 — Walk Under the Lights: On Nov. 23, the Paducah Power System will switch on the Christmas lights at Noble Park with a little help from St. Nick. Following the lighting ceremony, guests will be invited to take a stroll under the lights, enjoying them close-up. The lights will be switched on at 5:30 p.m. and the event ends at 7 p.m. Following the opening ceremony, guests will be able to enjoy the lights at Noble Park from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.
Dec. 3 — Christmas in Candyland parade: This annual Paducah Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. in historic downtown Paducah. The parade will move from 14th and Broadway toward 2nd St.
Dec. 3 — Candy Cane Hunt: Kids ages 10 and under are invited to participate in a Candy Cane Hunt on the lawn of the National Quilt Museum. Participants will be divided up by age and registration begins on-site at 11:45 a.m. To learn more about this event, click here.
Dec. 8 — Yule Light Up the Night 5K and Kids K run: These nighttime runs are held under the Christmas Lights and Noble Park in Paducah. They're sponsored by the McCracken County Running Boosters Club. Registration for the event begins at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8. Click here for more information.
Dec. 10 — Cookies with Santa: Parents are invited to drop off their kids (between the ages of 5 and 12) at the Paducah Recreation Center on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids will enjoy a fun day of activities, cookies, and crafts. Santa will also read them a holiday-themed story. The fee is $10 for child. The Cookies With Santa event is meant to give parents time to finish up Christmas shopping and wrapping presents. For more information about this event and how to register, click here.
TBD — The Gift: Southland Baptist Temple is putting on their annual Christmas production, which they describe as "the life story of Christ from birth to resurrection." Letitia Harris from SBT says members of the church have put the production on for the past 14 years, changing scenes and music each time. According to Harris, this year's cast includes 120 or more animals.
Nov. 14 - Dec. 10 — Festival of trees: The festival of trees has returned for another year, with beautifully decorated Christmas trees on display in the main Lourdes Hospital plaza. Community members are invited to come and admire the trees from Nov. 14 through Dec. 10. Visitors can purchase a raffle ticket at the Hospital Gift Shop for a tree of their choice. Lourdes Hospital Auxiliary will draw winners on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in the food court near the main lobby. On drawing day, visitors are invited to shop at the Lourdes Hospital Christmas Market, where vendors will be selling a variety of hand-made products.
Mayfield
Dec. 9 — Candy Cane Classic: Guests who attend the Candy Cane Classic concert enjoy performances from Graves County High School's bands, choirs, orchestras, and drama. There will also be a gallery featuring artwork from GCHS art students. The event is being held at the Independence Bank Performing Arts Center. According to a release from Graves County Schools, reserved seating is available. Tickets for the event cost $6 and can be purchased by clicking here. The gallery will open at 6 p.m. and the theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. with the convert beginning at 7 p.m.
Calvert City
Dec. 3 — Calvert City Christmas Bazaar: Over 140 vendors will be selling goods at this year's Christmas Bazaar in Calvert City, spread across multiple locations. According to a release from the city, the big event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at the following locations: Calvert City Civic Center, Lakeland Event Center, Altona Baptist Church, Calvert City First Baptist Church, Cari & Co, and Calvert City United Methodist Church. City officials say visitors will be able to enter into contests to win prizes at each booth, and proceeds from the event will benefit the Calvert/Sharpe Family Resource Center. This year, the event will feature Santa's Workshop at Calvert City United Methodist Church. At the workshop, guests will be able to join in on DIY activities, like candle pouring, wreath making, rug making, and more. You must pre-register for most of the stations. For more information or to pre-register, click here.
Dec. 3 — Christmas Parade: The Calvert City Lions Club is hosting the 63rd annual Christmas parade along Fifth Ave. beginning at 6 p.m. The theme for this year's parade is "Christmas Lights Everywhere!" According to a release from the city, businesses, churches, and organizations are encouraged to enter floats in the parade. Pre-registration is not required, they say. The parade will assemble at Pathway Baptist Church at 4:45. It will begin at the intersection of 5th Ave and KY 95, proceeding to the Calvert City Civic Center. Santa will meet the children and the Calvert City Lions Club will provide free hot dogs and drinks to all participants at the Civic Center. For more information on Calvert City's Dec. events, click here.
Dec. 8 — Holiday Decorating Contest: Calvert City is inviting community members to decorate their storefronts and homes as part of the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest. According to a release from the city, there are two categories in the contest: traditional and non-traditional. You can nominate yourself or someone else by clicking here and filling out the form. Winners will be recognized on Calvert City social media sites, Calvert City websites, and will be given a sign to place in their yard or storefront for the rest of December.
Illinois
Carbondale
Dec. 3 — 31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade: Carbondale will be holding their 31st annual Christmas Parade along Illinois Ave. on Dec. 3 beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will move along Illinois Ave. There are numerous other Christmas events planned in Carbondale, some on the same day as the parade. For more details about Carbondale's Christmas events, click here.
Dec. 4 — Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair: Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship is sponsoring the 17th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center. Organizations in the community- and around the world- will be selling handmade crafts, fair trade coffee and chocolate, and original art. Organizers ask attendees to bring a non-perishable food donation to benefit Southern Illinois food assistance programs. The collection of the goods is called Margie's Basket, in memory of a long-time volunteer. There will also be a silent auction at the fair. For more information about the event, click here.
Anna
Nov. 25 — Christmas in Downtown Anna: This annual festival is being held downtown from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a full day of events planned, including ice skating, carriage rides, a parade, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, a 5K run and walk, and more. For a full schedule of events, click here.
Missouri
Dec. 4 — Sounds of the Season: The SouthestHEALTH Foundation is presenting their annual Christmas performance at Cape Church on Silver Springs road. According to a release from the foundation, doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door. There will be several musical and vocal entertainers performing throughout the event. The benefit helps support cancer patients through the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund. Click here to learn more.