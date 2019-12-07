CALVERT CITY, KY— As many of you are counting down to Christmas, people in Calvert City are already celebrating the holidays with the Christmas Bazaar.
It was a great place to pick up some presents. Vendors were selling local goods and handmade items.
It's a fundraiser for the Calvert Sharpe Family Resource Center and is hosted by Calvert Area Development Association.
Director and event coordinator at Lakeland Event Center Chelsy Solomon says they've doubled the size of the event Saturday and added dozens of more vendors this year.
"To me it has been a true surprise to see how it has grown just from last year," Solomon said. "I have been very appreciative to all of my vendors because this is for the Calvert Sharpe Family Resource Center."
The Bazaar had four different locations this year.
They collected presents and money for the resource center to make sure local kids get presents during the holidays.