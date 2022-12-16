PADUCAH — Approximately 22 local families are going to be treated to a full day of fun on Saturday, including Christmas shopping, lunch, and grocery shopping. It's all thanks to the Christmas Cops program, which is now in its 36th year.
According to a Friday release, the fun begins at 8 a.m. at the Paducah Police Department, where participants will gather in preparation for the day's events.
Shopping begins at Walmart, where families are allowed to spend $200 per child on clothes and toys.
They will break for lunch at Walker Hall in downtown Paducah, the release explains, before being transported to Kroger to shop for food.
Families will be allowed to spend $250 on groceries, the release explains, and each family will be assigned a volunteer to help them with their purchases.
The Paducah Area Christmas Cops program is reportedly teaming up with the Paducah Police Department, McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police, and Kentucky Probation and Parole District 1 for this year's event.
Transportation will be provided by Paducah Area Transit, the release states, and C.S.I. is providing vans to help transport families' purchases. Local individuals and area business donors funded the program.