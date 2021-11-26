MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- A long-standing winter tradition is starting up again in Marshall County. The Christmas light displays are back up in Mike Miller Park. The Marshall County Parks Department is partnering with Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative to bring holiday cheer to the community.
The lights are already illuminating the entire park, but it's not all about seeing the decorations. Jessica Foust, who helped collect donations Friday, says it's also a chance to give to those who are helping others in the community.
"There are several non-profits, I believe 15 or 16, in Marshall County that have divided up the nights, and we stand out to collect cash donations and canned goods," Foust said. "All the canned goods go to Needline in Marshall County."
She says it's more important now than ever to donate if you're able.
"I know everyone's been hit hard, everyone's had challenges, non-profits especially. I know Needline has served so many more families this year in need of food. So I think it's a huge blessing this year and we've had so many amazing donations already and it's just the start," said Foust. "Even if they don't have anything to donate they can still come out, see the lights, get some candy, and see Mr. and Mrs. Claus on the weekends."
The decorations will be set up through the new year. The displays will be lit up starting at dusk every day.