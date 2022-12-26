WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson County to contact them.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the shootings occured in the early-morning hours of Christmas Eve. No injuries have been reported, they explain.
Deputies say they believe the shootings — which were reported in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale — may have been committed by the same person or group of people.
“These appear to be targeted acts, and while the public should remain vigilant — there is not a cause for alarm,” Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in a statement included in the post.
According to the post, the shootings are being investigated by several law enforcement agencies in the area, including the Williamson County Major Case Squad.
Deputies say if you have information about the shootings, contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers ar (800) 414-8477.
Callers leaving tips with Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous, the sheriff's office explains.